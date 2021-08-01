Covid-19: Delhi zoo reopens after temporary closure

New Delhi: On Sunday, the Delhi Zoo reopened to the public after it had been closed during the second wave of Coronavirus cases. After being closed for over a year due to the pandemic and bird flu, the facility reopened on April 1.

‘The zoo opens today. Rain could not deter the spirit and enthusiasm of the people, especially the young ones. We are trying our best to make their visit worthwhile,’ Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said.

The zoo will go in two shifts — from 8 am to noon, and 1 pm to 5 pm. Tickets are available online on the zoo’s website or at entry gates using QR codes.

Additionally, the administration has introduced cycles for its workers to reduce noise pollution from vehicles and reduce carbon footprint.

Mr. Pandey said the zoo had recorded 124 animal deaths, which was the lowest in three years were it closed to the public. At present, there are 94 species and 1,162 animals in the zoo. ‘We are moving towards having 100 species soon,’ he said.

As part of an animal exchange program, the Delhi Zoo is likely to receive three lions from Gujarat for breeding purposes and three tigers from Nagpur and Chennai. Around four months ago, it acquired an Ostrich from the Chhatbir zoo in Chandigarh. Since then, no animal exchange program has been held due to the pandemic.