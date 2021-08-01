Weather updates: Heavy downpour in parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy rains in the early morning of Sunday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy intensity rain and thundershowers in the national capital and adjacent areas between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.

‘Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected over and adjacent to entire Delhi and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida), Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Hissar, Hansi, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana), Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti (UP) Pilani, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,’ the IMD predicted.

Delhi’s IMD has issued an orange alert for Monday. The weather department says Delhi is likely to experience continued rain and strong winds in the next two days.

Delhi: Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area following rainfall in the national capital this morning pic.twitter.com/crZEnTsznl — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

In these tweets, Delhites share their rainy morning experiences.

Turning out to be quite a morning. Already recorded 35mm. Enjoy the weather. #delhirains pic.twitter.com/9BFzRrV9CF — Madhav Puri (@MadhavPuri2) August 1, 2021

Delhi | Dense cloud cover, heavy showers keep weather pleasant in the national capital pic.twitter.com/XHD5e5V6ib — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

A busy roadway under the IIT flyover caved in on Saturday after heavy rain. Although no injuries were reported, the collapse of the small stretch of road disrupted traffic in the area.

Authorities in Delhi remain concerned about the rising water level of the Yamuna river, as water is continually released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana into the river. On Sunday, at 8 am, the water level in the Yamuna reached 205.28 metres after Hathnikund Barrage released 17,827 cusecs of water.

Delhi’s administration has ordered people who live in low-lying areas to move to higher ground due to flood threats.