Day 9 – Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s full schedule

Aug 1, 2021, 08:58 am IST
20 July 2021, Japan, Tokio: In the evening twilight Olympic rings stand in front of the Olympic Stadium. The Olympic Stadium is the sports venue of the opening ceremony and closing ceremony as well as for the track and field athletes and football. The Olympic Games 2020 Tokyo will take place from 23.07.2021 to 08.08.2021. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa/Sipa USA

The eighth day of the Olympics was poor for India, with their top athletes failing to make an impression. Pooja Rani and Amit Panghal were beaten, while Atanu Das was also eliminated. In straight games, PV Sindhu lost to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying, ending her hopes of repeating her silver medal from five years ago in Rio.

India’s Day 9 is somewhat less exciting than the first eight days, with only limited events lined up on Sunday, however two of them hold a lot of significance. In her final contest of the Tokyo Games, Sindhu still has a chance to secure a podium finish, while the Indian men’s hockey team faces history.

The following is India’s schedule for Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics. Timings are in IST:

Golf

Udayan Mane – Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 at 4:11 am

Anirban Lahiri – Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 at 5:55 am

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza – Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual at 4:15 am

Boxing

Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov – Men’s Super-Heavyweight (+91kg) Quarterfinal at 9:36 am

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao – Women’s Singles Bronze Medal match at 5:00 pm

Hockey

India vs Great Britain – Men’s Quarter-final at 5:30 pm

 

