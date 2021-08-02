Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘pregnant with second child’?

There has been speculation that Ash is ‘pregnant’ since South actor-politician S Sarathkumar and his daughters, Varalaxmi and Pooja, shared pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media last weekend. Sarathkumar and Ash are currently filming in Puducherry for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

The rumors circulating could be untrue, every time an actor appears to be gaining weight, it’s assumed that they’re expecting a child. ‘What if she has just gained weight?’ one of Ash’s fans wondered. ‘That isn’t a problem at all. That’s what happens to your body if you don’t go under the knife to look younger. Whether she’s pregnant or not, she’s doing a fantastic job of staying true to herself and gracefully aging.’ Ash’s viral photos from her Goa vacation in 2019 prompted netizens to comment that she ‘looked pregnant.’