Tom Daley was spotted knitting in the stands

The 27-year-old was dressed in a Team Great Britain outfit and appeared to be knitting a new creation out of pink and purple yarn. ‘What’s this? While watching the diving, Olympic champion @TomDaley1994 was knitting in the stands’ With a photo of Daley, the official Olympics Twitter account wrote.

Tom Daley is knitting at the 3m women final #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cyR5rGRRxE — Dal Bologknees ? (@DalBologknees) August 1, 2021

Daley previously revealed that he sewed a pouch to protect his gold medal on Instagram. Daley documented his love for sewing on his Instagram account, @madewithlovebytomdaley, where he showed off his creation in a video.

The diver, who also has over 900,000 YouTube subscribers, has become one of Team Great Britain’s most well-known members.