Actress Geeta Basra reveals she delivered her son after two miscarriages

Geeta Basra, who gave birth to her son Jovan this month, said that she had two miscarriages in the previous two years, one in 2019 and the other last year. Her husband Harbhajan Singh travelled down from Punjab to be at her side the first time and they were together through her second miscarriage because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women who have had miscarriages, according to Geeta, should not lose hope and ‘suffer in silence yearning for a child.’ In an interview with a prominent newspaper, Geeta said: ‘The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman’s hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen.’

After a second loss, Geeta and Harbhajan moved in with his parents for a while. When she became pregnant again, she was at her in-laws’ house and took every precaution. ‘I decided to completely rest it out in the first trimester. I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over. After that, we came to Mumbai and a little later, I took to yoga. That helped me a lot. My gut instinct told me that this time all will go well. Touchwood, it did, she added.

Also Read: Kundra’s 9-year-old son shares first post after father’s arrest

On July 10, Geeta and Harbhajan welcomed their second child, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. The couple also have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in 2016.