Breaking News: Lockdown at Pentagon after multiple gunshots near metro station

Washington: After multiple shots were fired near a Metro station near the Pentagon, the facility was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. During the shooting, at least one person was injured, two individuals familiar with the incident said on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to provide the public with this information. The condition of the individual is unknown.

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

According to the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency, the accident happened on a Metro bus platform located in the Pentagon Transit Center. Specifically, the Pentagon announced a lockdown because of ‘police activity’. Metro trains have been directed to bypass the Pentagon as a result of a police investigation. A reporter for the Associated Press heard multiple gunshots near the building.