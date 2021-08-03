State to announce changes to lockdown regulations tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: State officials have decided to change the lockdown restrictions. A review meeting took place today to discuss changes to the regulations. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala will announce the new Covid restrictions tomorrow in the Assembly.

Rather than using the TPR estimated closure, it is recommended that the number of patients is standardized. In the second wave, the most important step the government took was imposing a lockdown based on TPR at the local level. Despite being on the defensive, the government is slated to consider the recommendations prepared by the Chief Secretary’s Committee. The weekend lockdown will be shortened to Sunday only. Shops may be allowed to stay open for six days. The working hours of the shops will also be changed. There may be a possibility that shops can remain open until 11 p.m.

More decisions about the new rules will be taken soon. TPR’s criteria for lockdown have been accused of massive and widespread protests. The main recommendation is to limit the number of cases. Local bodies should not be closed completely. Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) also argues that the current lockdown method is ineffective. Health officials should be empowered to enforce contact detection and quarantine, according to KGMOA recommendations.

Reports indicate that the restrictions based on test positivity rates will also be changed. There are restrictions based on the total number of patients per week in an area. The government is considering restrictions to areas where there are more patients.