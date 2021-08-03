Canada fines travellers for fake vaccination and testing documents

Canada has fined two travelers from the United States who forged Covid-19 vaccination and testing documents. At the Toronto airport, vaccination cards and proof of testing were found to be fake, and each was fined C$19,720 ($16,000, £11,500). This comes as Canada prepares to loosen travel restrictions for Americans.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, two unidentified travelers entered Canada from the US during the week of 18 July. The Canada Border Services Agency, which checks travel documents for authenticity, determined that the duo had fabricated the documents they had uploaded to the ArriveCAN travel website. In a statement, the Canadian Government said it will continue to investigate incidents reported and take enforcement action when necessary to protect the health of Canadians from the further spread of Covid-19 and its variants of concern.

While Canada did not reveal information about the identities or itineraries of travelers, the health agency confirmed that they were Canadian citizens. On 5 July, Canada relaxed its requirements for international travelers. Those entering the country must provide proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated people are subjected to multiple tests and stay in a government-run hotel for three days before being quarantined for 14 days.

As of the 9th of August, Canada will accept vaccinated Americans into the country. However, the US border with Canada and Mexico remains closed to foreigners until 21 August. Depending on the progression of new infections and vaccinations, other countries are quickly amending their travel restrictions. The UK began allowing vaccinated Americans and Europeans to enter without quarantine on Monday.