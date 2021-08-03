Comedian Nitin Gupta Rivaldo sarcastically mocks leftists in India

Comedian Nitin Gupta ‘Rivaldo’ has released yet another video focusing on the ideology that fuels and whitewashes the grooming jihad scourge in India. Nitin Rivaldo discusses the support from the leftist intelligentsia in normalizing and rationalizing forced religious conversions of Hindu, Christian and Sikh girls into Islam in the second video in his exclusive video series for OpIndia.

‘India’s left is married to the Islamic right. Leftists in India are mental converts. The government supports and promotes forced religious conversion of girls in India whose parents are not Muslim. As a result, Hindus in Kashmir will be driven out without a care,’ Rivaldo explained. Rivaldo sarcastically poked fun at leftists for attempting to whitewash incidents of love jihad by describing them as an ‘internal struggle’. Nitin Rivaldo has appeared in a series of videos on OpIndia.

In the first episode of the series, Nitin Gupta’s character Rivaldo had exposed the practice of coercing girls into marriage and how it had been used as a tool to oppress and convert the Dalit community. During the first part of his second exclusive video for OpIndia, he speaks about the historical and ongoing persecution of Hindus and systematic violence against them. Hindu girls are particularly vulnerable to forceful conversions by radical Islamists as well as the pseudo feminists and secularists who maintain a stoic silence over forced conversions of Hindu girls, but take offense when those raising voices raise awareness.

