Yogi’s ‘Mass Vaccination’: UP becomes the first state to administer 5 crore Covid vaccines

Uttar Pradesh: It is no surprise that the state government of Uttar Pradesh managed a remarkable feat of vaccinating over 25 lakh people against Covid-19 on August 3 (Tuesday) at the time of writing this report, making it the first state ever to administer 5 crore vaccines in total.

Yogi Adityanath, the CM of Uttar Pradesh, congratulated the authorities and people of the state on reaching the landmark of 22 lakh doses on Tuesday. In a tweet, Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his guidance and to the people of the state for their active participation, without which reaching this milestone would not have been possible.

To conclude, he urged everyone to take the vaccine ‘Tika jeet ka’, and help combat Covid-19 and remind them that the vaccine is your only ‘Suraksha kawach’ (safety shield) against the deadly pathogen. On Tuesday, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh set itself the goal of setting a new vaccination record. Covid-19 vaccine doses of 20 lakh were intended to be administered in a single day by the state government. During this mega campaign, more than 12,000 vaccination centers are operating in the state.

Yogi Adityanath announced ‘Mission June’ on June 1, a massive vaccination drive to combat Covid-19, and on June 4 instructed officials to triple the daily vaccination rate of Covid-19 in one month. A government statement reports that the CM has given new instructions to boost the immunization drive. ‘Every action necessary should be taken to increase daily vaccination capacity’, stated Yogi Adityanath at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting on June 4.

Read more: Breaking News: Lockdown at Pentagon after multiple gunshots near metro station

According to the CM, ‘The current capacity needs to be increased three times within a month’. Vaccinations are currently being conducted at 6,000 locations, and more than 14.68 lakh people have been vaccinated since Mission June began. On June 4 alone, 3.94 lakh vaccinations were administered. Due to the constant perseverance of the UP administration under Yogi Adityanath, within no time, the three-fold goal was exceeded by far. According to this calculation, the three-fold goal would have required distributing more than 10 lakh vaccines a day.