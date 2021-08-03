Day 11 – Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s full schedule

Tokyo: On the 11th day of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian fans will witness plenty of action. In the women’s Group A qualification round, javelin thrower Annu Rani will start. There will be a lot of attention on the men’s hockey team that has made it to the semi-finals after 41 years. They will face World Champions Belgium in the historic encounter. Wrestler Sonam Malik will also be in action as she fights in 62kg freestyle. Sonam will play her semifinal match on the same day if she qualifies. Tatinderpal Singh Toor is scheduled to compete in the shot put qualification round tomorrow.

The following is India’s schedule for Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. Timings are in IST:

Athletics:

5:50 AM: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw Qualification Group A

3:45 AM: Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men’s shot put Qualification Group A

Hockey:

7:00 AM: India vs Belgium in men’s semifinal:

Wrestling:

8:30 AM: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women’s 62kg