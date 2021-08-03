Delhi Government approves salary hike for MLAs

New Delhi: The AAP-led Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved a rise in the remuneration of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to Rs 30,000 per month from Rs 12,000 per month. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting headed by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

MLAs in Delhi currently receive 54,000 rupees each month. It includes Rs 12,000 as salary and the rest as allowances. Furthermore, they get Rs 30,000 a month for employing two staff members.

Legislators would now be entitled to a revised pay of Rs 30,000 each month, plus Rs 60,000 in allowances, for a total of Rs 90,000.

In December 2015, the AAP government had got a Bill passed in the Delhi Assembly raising emoluments of legislatures from Rs 88,000 at present to Rs 2.10 lakh a month.

The Bill, on the other hand, became null and invalid since no previous approval was obtained from the relevant authorities before it was introduced in the Assembly.

Previously, the Union Home Ministry had limited the Delhi government’s request to raise MLA salaries and allowances to match those of other state legislatures.

‘The Centre restricted increase in salary of MLAs in Delhi to Rs 30,000; Delhi’s MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid MLAs in India,’ a source in the government claimed.

MLA salaries in Delhi have remained unchanged for the past ten years. The national capital’s lawmakers are among the lowest paid in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, a legislator’s monthly pay and allowances are Rs 95,000, Rs 2,50,000 in Telangana, Rs 1,98,000 in Uttarakhand, Rs 1,90,000 in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 1,55,000 in Haryana, Rs 1,42,500 in Rajasthan, Rs 1,05,000 in Gujarat, Rs 1,30,000 in Bihar and Rs 1,25,000 in Andhra Pradesh.