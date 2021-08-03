Differently-abled boy writes class 12 board exams with toes in UP, scores 70%

Lucknow: Hard work and tenacity are said to be able to overcome any obstacle! One such inspiring tale is that of a Lucknow youth who was born with non-functional hands but overcame his condition to pursue and achieve his goals.

Tushar Vishwakarma was always eager to study and despite his inability to write with his hands like other youngsters, he mastered the use of a pen to write with his feet. He did his exams with his feet and received 70% grade in Class 12.

Tushar, a Creative Convent College student, exemplifies unrivalled tenacity and grit, as well as an unstoppable spirit.

‘Since birth, both my hands do not function, but I never considered it as a shortcoming. When my two elder siblings started going to school, I also requested my parents that I wanted to go to school, but the hurdle was how would I write. Trying to copy my siblings when they studied, I turned my toes into my hands and began writing with it,’ Tushar said.

He declined to hire a writer or ask professors for more time to finish tests or pre-board exams. ‘I used two different pens — black and blue — while writing the tests with my toes to make answer sheets look beautiful,’ he added.

Tushar wishes to be an engineer and his father, who works part-time, is totally supportive of his son’s ambitions.

‘My father Rajesh Vishwakarma faced a tough time in ensuring my admission. He went to various schools but they refused to give me admission and finally, he succeeded. I overcame my disability and started writing with my toes. I practiced for almost six hours a day and then started writing fast. I can also turn the pages of books with my toes,’ Tushar further said.

Tushar is grateful to his professors for their encouragement and support. ‘They allowed me to sit on the floor and write my tests. I am happy with my marks. I got 67% marks in Class 10 and now I have got 70% in Class 12,’ he said.