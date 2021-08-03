McDonald’s makes masks mandatory for all customers and employees

McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) stated on Monday that all customers and employees, whether vaccinated or not, will be required to wear masks inside its U.S. restaurants in regions with the high or significant transmission.

Companies have changed their plans on vaccines and masking as a result of the recurrence of COVID-19 infections in the United States owing to the Delta variant and new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that mandates fully vaccinated persons to wear masks.

Major corporations such as Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) announced last week that all of their U.S. employees must be vaccinated before entering the workplace.

McDonald’s also stated that masks were always required for non-vaccinated employees and customers.