Nine-year-old raped, murdered, forcibly cremated in Delhi; suspects claim she died of electrocution

New Delhi: In Delhi, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated by the accused, who told the girl’s parents the death was due to electrocution and instructed them not to inform the police as it could only complicate the situation.

The incident happened in the village of Nangal of Delhi Cantonment area. At around 5:30 pm on Sunday, the girl stepped out of her house to get cold water from the water cooler at the crematorium but never returned.

Radhey Shyam, the priest of the crematorium, and 2-3 other persons known to the mother of the minor girl brought her to the crematorium at 6 pm, claiming that she got electrocuted while using the water cooler, police said, adding that the girl’s mother said she had injuries on her wrist and elbow, as well as blue lips.

The priest and the other men asked the girl’s mother not to call the police, saying that doing so would lead to a case and a postmortem at which the organs of the girl would be stolen. The girl was then cremated without her mother’s consent. The woman then raised the alarm and contacted her husband, which led to about 200 residents attending the crematorium and notifying the police, officials said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the priest. FSL and crime branch teams were called to collect samples/evidence from the scene, they said.