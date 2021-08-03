PM Modi praises Indian hockey team for efforts at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after semifinal loss

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that our Men’s Hockey Team at Tokyo 2020 gave their best and that is what counts. He also wished the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavors.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

‘Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavors. India is proud of our players.’