PM Narendra Modi lashes out at opposition members for their conduct in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted opposition members in Parliament on Tuesday for ripping documents and making ‘derogatory’ statements about how bills were approved, accusing them of disrespecting the legislature and the Constitution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that Modi expressed dissatisfaction with some opposition members’ behaviour during his address at the BJP’s parliamentary party gathering.

While a TMC member in the Rajya Sabha tore IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s speech on the Pegasus problem, many opposition members in the Lok Sabha tore documents and tossed them in the air toward the Chair.

Joshi and another Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters that TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s tweet criticising the way bills were passed in Parliament drew Modi’s ire as well.

He had tweeted, ‘In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!’

Muraleedharan quoted Modi as saying such comments are ‘derogatory’ to parliamentary procedure and elected representatives.

The conduct of the opposition is an ‘insult’ to Parliament and the Constitution, Joshi said, quoting the Prime Minister.

The opposition has halted Parliament’s sessions, seeking a debate on the Pegasus spying scandal, which the administration dismisses as unimportant.

At the meeting, the BJP parliamentary party praised Modi for the government’s decision to provide OBC and EWS people a reservation in the all-India quota of the medical entrance exam NEET.