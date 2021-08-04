Tokyo Olympics: India loses to Argentina in women’s hockey semi-finals

Tokyo: At the Tokyo Olympics, Indian hockey women’s team lost to Argentina in the semifinals. The World Number 2, Argentina beat the Indian eves by 2-1. For Argentina, skipper Noel Barrionuevo scored two goals. The lone goal for India was scored by Gurjeeth Kaur.

India will now face Britain in the next match to decide the bronze medal winner on Friday. Argentina will face Netherlands in the summit clash also on Friday.

Also Read: Breaking News: Tokyo Olympics: India assured of another medal as Ravi Kumar Dahiya enters final

Earlier, the Indian men’s team also lost to Belgium in the semifinals. Indian men’s team will now face Germany on August 5 for the bronze.