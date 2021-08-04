Grief, Rage Over Delhi Rape, Murder of 9 year old Dalit Child

Locals and top political leaders have expressed their outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi Cantonment. Demands for swift action and justice have come from a variety of sources.

Residents of Old Nangal village in the cantonment, where the girl and her family lived, have been protesting since the incident was reported on Sunday night.

The hasty cremation of the child’s body has drawn comparisons to the Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh, which occurred in September 2020. The rape victim’s body was also allegedly disposed of in the dead of night, allegedly without the consent of the parents. This action was interpreted as an attempt to obliterate evidence.

Radhey Shyam, the priest of the cremation ground where the rape and murder allegedly occurred, coerced the victim’s family into cremating the body on Sunday itself.

The girl’s mother later told the media and the police that only the girl’s feet could be saved by the time she and her relatives managed to put out the fire.

According to the police, the child went there to get some water from the facility’s cooler. The girl’s family received a phone call informing them of the girl’s death by electrocution after she failed to return even after a long time.

Her parents later raised an alarm and called for help from the community. While the Delhi police have arrested four people, including the priest, calls for immediate action have been heard from a wide range of people, particularly on social media.