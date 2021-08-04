It has been amazing: Rashmika Mandanna on working with Big B in ‘Goodbye’

Rashmika Mandanna, a rising star from the South, will shortly make her Bollywood debut with the films ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Mission Majnu.’ In a recent interview, the actress discussed her experience working with Amitabh Bachchan in her upcoming flick ‘Goodbye.’

The actress shared, ‘It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy.’

‘Goodbye’ is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. In addition to Mandanna and Big B, the film features Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta. Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms described the film as a fantastic blend of passion and entertainment.

Mandanna is recognised for her roles in films such as Geetha Govinadam, Devadas, Dear Comrade and has a pan-India fan base. Many people are hailing her as Bollywood’s ‘next great thing.’

Aside from the Hindi films listed above, the actress is preparing for her pan-Indian movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ The Christmas release of the mass entertainment will compete with Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’