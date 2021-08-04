Maldives Style Water Villas Soon in Lakshadweep For Tourists

Lakshadweep, India’s popular island destination, will soon have three premium Maldives-style water villas, in a first for the country. The three premium projects will be built at a cost of Rs 800 crore in Minicoy, Kadmat, and Suheli islands, for which the administration issued global tenders on Saturday.

The administration said it is developing high-end eco-tourism projects at these islands as anchor projects under the aegis of NITI Aayog, with the goal of establishing a strong foundation for maritime economic growth with tourism development at its core.

‘In a first of its kind initiative in the country, three premium water villa projects are identified in Minicoy (150 keys, project cost of Rs 319 crore), Suheli (110 keys, Rs 247 crore) and Kadmat (110 keys, Rs 240 crore) islands, based on comprehensive location suitability analysis, technical and financial feasibility and project structuring’, it said.

The administration said it is developing high-end eco-tourism projects at these islands as anchor projects under the aegis of NITI Aayog, with a vision to establish a strong foundation for maritime economic growth with tourism development at its core.