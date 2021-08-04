Nivin Pauly announces his next Tamil film with Director Ram

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly announced on Tuesday that he will appear in director Ram’s upcoming untitled Tamil film. Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions will produce the project, tentatively titled ‘Production #7.’

Anjali and Soori star in the film, which will feature Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music. Pauly announced the news on Twitter, along with a teaser poster for the film.

‘Excited and humbled to be working with award-winning #DirectorRam on his next project alongside the talented @soorioffical and @yoursanjali music composed by the rockstar @thisisysr,’ the ‘Moothon’ actor wrote.

Pauly has previously featured in two Tamil films, 2013 comedy-thriller ‘Neram’ and the 2017 actioner ‘Richie’.

Actress Anjali also shared the poster, saying the film offered her a ‘beautiful’ opportunity to explore ‘a new path ahead’.

‘A chance to unlearn and learn again. Always a pleasure to work with Ram Sir,’ the actor tweeted.

Ram has helmed acclaimed projects like 2013’s multiple National Award-winning ‘Thanga Meengal’ and the 2019 Mammootty-starrer ‘Peranbu’.

