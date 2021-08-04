Tokyo Olympics – India’s schedule

Tokyo: With 128 athletes in Tokyo, India’s expectations are higher than ever before. Here is India’s schedule for Wednesday, the thirteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra in men’s javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35 am IST

Shivpal Singh in men’s javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 am IST

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women’s 69kg semifinal 1:11 am IST

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 1:4 am IST

Hockey

India vs Argentina in women’s semifinal: 3:30 pm IST

Wrestling

Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men’s freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 am IST start

Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women’s freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 am IST start

Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men’s freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 am IST start