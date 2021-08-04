Tokyo Olympics – India’s schedule

Tokyo: With 128 athletes in Tokyo, India’s expectations are higher than ever before. Here is India’s schedule for Wednesday, the thirteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics.
Athletics
Neeraj Chopra in men’s javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35 am IST
Shivpal Singh in men’s javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 am IST
Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women’s 69kg semifinal 1:11 am IST
Golf
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 1:4 am IST
Hockey
India vs Argentina in women’s semifinal: 3:30 pm IST
Wrestling
Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men’s freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 am IST start
Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women’s freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 am IST start
Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men’s freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 am IST start
Post Your Comments