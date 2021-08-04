‘Unruly behavior’ in Rajya Sabha led to suspension of TMC MPs

For their unruly behavior in the Parliament on Wednesday, six Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for a day. TMC MP Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haquw, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Shrimati Mausam Noor have been suspended for ‘holding placards’ and ‘disorderly behavior’.

The members displayed placards and disobeyed the Chair by entering the well of the house. Due to their absence, these members will not attend the meeting today. Following the suspension order, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien tweeted that opposition MPs would protest at 2 p.m. He wrote: ‘Two pm in Rajya Sabha today. Come watch the Opposition unite against the Modi-Shah dictatorship’. He included the hashtag #KhelaHobe (there will be a game), his party’s slogan for the Bengal election.

Read more: Government is violating the ‘fundamental rights’: Father of Kerala ISIS terrorist bride takes case to SC

On Tuesday, Narendra Modi slammed the opposition, saying that repeated adjournments forced by the opposition were ‘an insult to the constitution, to democracy, and to the people’. Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress Dr. Santanu Sen was suspended from the House for the remainder of the monsoon session for snatching papers from the Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus scandal. After the House adjourned, the TMC MP accused Hardeep Puri of verbally abusing and threatening him.