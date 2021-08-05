Drunk woman rolls around and sleeps on Pune road and blocks traffic; video goes viral

Pune: Passers-by were shocked when an intoxicated lady was observed sleeping, sitting and rolling around on the road near Hirabaug Chowk on Tilak Road in Pune. The incident occurred at 10:30 pm on Tuesday when the highly drunk young woman was spotted acting strangely.

Many commuters begged her to get off the road, but she refused. Locals then called the cops. However, when the cops arrived, the woman stood up and walked away. A video of the incident has gone popular on social media.

A drunk girl in Pune sitting in the middle of the road ?

According to reports, the young girl had lost control owing to excessive alcohol intake. ‘The incident took place near Hirabaug around 11 pm on Tuesday. We received a call from some people that a woman was creating a scene on the road. However, when she saw police personnel approaching her, she got up and went away,’ Swargate police station’s senior inspector Balasaheb Kopnar said.

He also stated that no charges have been filed in relation to the incident.