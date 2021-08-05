India Meteorological Department issues ‘Orange Alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall

Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘Orange Alert’ forecasting ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in six districts of Madhya Pradesh. The national weather agency also issued ‘yellow alert’ forecasting ‘heavy’ rainfall in 17 other districts in the state.

Orange alert was issued for the districts of Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna and Ashok Nagar. Yellow alert was issued for Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Sagar. Both the alerts are valid till Friday morning.

Also Read: India-UAE flights: New guidelines announced for passengers

Meanwhile, heavy downpour has created havoc in the state. The state government has sought the help of Indian Army for the relief and rescue operations. As per the state government, a total of 1,225 villages have been affected and about 9,500 people have been evacuated.

‘The state has not seen such devastation in the last 70 years that the rain-ravaged Gwalior-Chambal region is facing. Bridges near the Ratangarh Mata Temple and Sankua in the area were damaged and many people got stranded in those areas,’ a state official said, quoting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.