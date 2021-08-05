India sets a new record, World’s highest motorable road at 19,300 ft in Ladakh

New Delhi: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the world’s highest motorable road at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh, another major achievement for India. The road has been built at an altitude higher than the Mount Everest base camps. The south base camp in Nepal is at an elevation of 17,598 feet, while the north base camp in Tibet is at 16,900 feet. The road has been built 19300 feet above the ground. The Ministry of Defence reports that the BRO has built a 52-kilometer tarmac road through Umlingla Pass, breaking the previous record set by a road connecting to Bolivia’s volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 feet.

Putting this altitude into perspective, the vast majority of commercial aircraft fly at 30,000 feet and above, so this road is twice as high as that. Taking to Twitter to share the picture, BRO India wrote, ‘And we reached the last milestone by constructing the World’s Highest motorable road. The National Flag unfurls with Pride and Elan, reminding the world that we are India’s flag, ???? ???? ?? ????? ?????????? ????? ‘.

Umlingla Pass connects the important towns of the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh. Providing another direct route connecting Chisumle and Demchok from Leh, will be a boon to the local population. Ladakh’s socio-economic condition will be improved, and tourism will be promoted, the Ministry said.

A video featuring the building of the highest motorable road in the world was shared by BRO earlier. It tweeted, ‘Watch the Mountainous resolve of Proj Himank while constructing the World’s highest motorable road at Umlingla Pass. Man and Machine were tested at -40? C and #BRO Karmayogis risking their lives successfully completed the most treacherous task in the world successfully’.

In describing the challenges faced by the BRO during winter with temperatures reaching -40 degrees and altitudes and oxygen levels half what they are at normal places, the Ministry said, ‘The BRO has achieved the feat due to the grit and resilience of its personnel who work in treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions’. Furthermore, the road has been constructed much higher than the altitude of Siachen Glacier, which is 17,700 feet. The Khardung La Pass is located in Leh at an altitude of 17,582 feet.