Roads and Transport Authority announces important update

Dubai: The Dubai Media Office announced that an emergency drill will be carried out at the Jebel Ali Metro station on Friday, August 6. The drill will be carried out between 2am and 4.30am.

‘RTA Dubai alongside various government entities in Dubai announces an emergency drill at Jebel Ali Metro station between 2-4.30 am on Friday, August 6, 2021,’ the Dubai Media Office said on its official social media handle.