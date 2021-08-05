Sinopharm fails to produce sufficient antibodies: Claims new study

Budapest: A study conducted by Hungarian researchers found out that the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm is not producing sufficient antibodies in elderly people. The study was carried out among a quarter of elderly people who were voluntarily tested in Budapest.

The study was conducted among 13,254 people aged 60 and above. More than half of them were inoculated with Sinopharm. The results showed that 25.9% of those people did not have the minimum antibody level of 50 AU per milliliter, compared with 3.2% for those who received Russia’s Sputnik V, 1.6% for Pfizer-BioNtech and 1.1% for Moderna. The study also revealed that the Chinese vaccine’s ability to generate antibodies got decreased with age, with vaccinated people who who did not have the minimum antibody level rising to 34.5% among those aged 80 and over.

The Hungarian government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban has started giving a third doze of Sinopharm vaccine for anyone who requests them for the third dose.. The government launched this as the vaccine was found to be ineffective in producing antibodies in elderly people.

Hungary, which has had the highest level of Covid-19 deaths per capita after Peru, was the only European Union country to have deployed the Sinopharm vaccine against the pandemic.