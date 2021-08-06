Chandrashekhar Azad declares they will contest all 403 seats in UP elections, alliance door open

Chandrashekhar Azad, a Dalit leader and the president of the Bhim Army, has announced that his party will run for all 403 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. He also stated that he has no plans to run for chief minister and will not contest in the elections.

Chandrashekhar Azad declared his intentions for the UP assembly elections to the media on Friday, saying that his party would contest in all the seats, but he did not rule out the possibility of forming an alliance.

‘UP decides the way to the central government and everyone has seen how the state and its Dalits have suffered in the last 4.5 years of this regime. Dalits now want to take back their rights. We have been working hard to fight for the rights of the Dalits. Our only goal for the UP assembly elections is to bring the poor, Dalits back to power and fight for their rights. We will fight in all 403 seats in UP,’ said Chandrashekhar Azad.

When asked if he intends to run alone in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Azad said he is willing to work with anyone who shares his ideals in fighting for everyone’s rights.

‘No party can progress on its own, we have to work with all sections of the society to bring a change and include everyone,’ he said.

Chandrashekhar Azad also added, ‘If someone thinks Dalits are weak and will share fewer seats with them, they will also learn their lesson the hard way. We are not pleading with anyone. We have one goal, that is to stop BJP at all cost.’