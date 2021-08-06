India, China withdraw from Gogra area, dismantle all temporary structures

Ladakh: The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) carried out troop disengagement at Gorgra, the patrolling point 17A, one of the friction points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Both the armies had dismantled all temporary structures in the region.

‘The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases. Both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days,’ said Indian Army in a statement.

The decision was taken at the 12th round of military talks between the two countries held on last week. Both the armies were in a faceoff situation since last May.

This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides and that there is no unilateral change in status quo. With this one more sensitive are of faceoff has been resolved,’ said the statement.

‘The Indian Army along with ITBP is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector,’ it added.

Earlier the Indian and Chinese foreign ministers held a meeting on July 14, in Dushanbe. And on June 25, the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held virtually. Till now, the both armies have also held 10 Major General-level talks, 55 Brigadier-level talks and 1,450 calls over hotlines.