License for Pothys textiles at Thiruvananthapuram revoked

Pothys textiles’ license in Thiruvananthapuram was revoked by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation on August 4, Wednesday, after the shop was accused of violating the state’s COVID-19 protocol. People were entering an outlet through a backdoor staff entry and making purchases after closing the front door, according to the police and health department on August 3.

Trending Now: Ever Given: Ship that blocked Suez Canal arrives back in UK

Textile stores were allowed to open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. However, as of August 4, all shops are allowed to open six days a week, thanks to a revised government order. The action against the textile store had been taken before the revised order had been issued.

The corporation’s action against the textile store was based on Section 447 of the Kerala Municipality Act, the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, and orders from disaster management authorities, according to the notice it issued. The company has been involved in legal action before for breaking the rules. Pothys Hypermarket, located on the ground floor of Pothys shopping complex, was previously targeted. The first, second, and third floors are devoted to textiles.

The corporation revoked the shopping mall licenses of Pothys and Ramachandran in July 2020 for allowing crowds, and scores of their employees contracted the coronavirus as a result. Even though Pothys provides disposable hand gloves and conducts a temperature check before allowing a customer into the store, many customers complained about the lack of physical separation inside the store.