Ever Given: Ship that blocked Suez Canal arrives back in UK

The ship that caused a global shipping crisis by blocking the Suez Canal for six days has arrived in the United Kingdom, four months later than expected.

Ever Given, a massive container ship, caused widespread havoc in April when it became stuck in a major shipping lane in Egypt for nearly a week.

At 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, it moored in the Port of Felixstowe, attracting dozens of onlookers, some with deck chairs and binoculars, along the port’s banks.

It took four months to arrive in the UK after being held for more than three months by canal authorities due to a financial dispute overcompensation.

It was released in July after the canal authorities and its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, reached an agreement.

The day after an Egyptian court lifted the judicial seizure of the 400m-long vessel, a settlement agreement was signed in a ceremony in the city of Ismalia.

The agreed-upon amount covers the salvage operation, as well as costs associated with stalled canal traffic and lost transit fees.

The Suez Canal Authority did not disclose the terms of the settlement, but it had previously demanded $916 million (£666 million) in compensation, which it later reduced to $550 million (around £397.7 million).

On March 23, the ship became stuck in a sandy bank of a narrow stretch of the canal on its way to Rotterdam.