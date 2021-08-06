NASA Shares Colourful Hyperreal Moon Portrait Captured by Galileo Probe

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) official Instagram account recently shared a photo that appears to be a work of modern art. On Friday, NASA released a photo of the moon, Earth’s natural satellite, taken through the eyes of its solar system-exploring spacecraft Galileo.

The Galileo spacecraft took the ‘false-color mosaic, developed from a series of 53 images, as the spacecraft zoomed over the northern regions of the Moon on December 7, 1992,’ according to the caption.

The picture was taken while the spacecraft was on its way to Jupiter, according to the caption. NASA explained the value of mosaic images by stating that they help scientists see variations in the topography of the moon’s northern hemisphere. The bright pinkish areas are the lunar highlands, according to the caption, ‘including those surrounding the oval lava-filled Crisium impact basin to towards the bottom of the picture.’ Ancient volcanic lava flows are indicated by blue-to-orange shades.’

‘To the left of Crisium is the dark blue Mare Tranquillitatis, where Apollo 11 landed,’ the caption continued, identifying regions of the lunar surface. The region has a higher titanium content than the green and orange areas above it. ‘Thin mineral-rich soils associated with relatively recent meteorite or asteroid impacts are represented by light blue colors, while the youngest craters have prominent blue rays extending from them’, NASA wrote in the statement.

