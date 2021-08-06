Israeli Air Force conducts airstrikes on Lebanon first time in seven years

Following a second day of rocket fire across the border, Israel’s air force said it carried out airstrikes on Lebanon for the first time in seven years on Thursday. The strikes were denounced by Lebanon as ‘escalation.’ ‘While UN peacekeepers urged restraint, this could signal a shift in Israel’s strategy.’ ‘Earlier today (Thursday), rockets were fired into Israeli territory from Lebanon.’ the Israeli air force tweeted.

‘In response… fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched.’ The air force said ‘an additional target in the area from which rockets have been launched in the past was struck as well’.

Israeli jets regularly strike suspected Hezbollah or Iranian targets in Syria, as well as Palestinian militant targets in Gaza. The air force said it was the first time they had hit targets in Lebanon since 2014.

‘We condemn the rocket attacks from armed groups based in Lebanon into Israel,’ State Department spokesman Ned Price said. ‘We’ve made the point that Israel has the right to defend itself.’

