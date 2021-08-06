Special Task Force arrests man with firearms

Kolkata: The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with firearms on Friday. The STF personnel after getting a specific input about the arms dealing reached near the Dunkuni Toll Plaza in Mollarber and arrested the accused from a bus. The STF also recovered a 9mm carbine, five 7.65mm pistols, and a total of 12 magazines.

The STF is interrogating the accused at the STF’s office. The weapons were transported from Bhagalpur in Bihar to Kolkata. The weapons were made in Munger in Bihar.