Tamil Nadu: Village in Thoothukudi achieves 100% vaccination

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s K Thalavaipuram village has become the first Thoothukudi village to achieve 100% vaccination against COVID-19, as the country is reeling under the fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19. Senthil Raj, District Commissioner of Thoothukudi, told a news agency on Thursday (August 5, 2021), ‘K Thalavaipuram has become the first village in Thoothukudi district to achieve 100 percent vaccination. Our strategy is to vaccinate all persons above 18 in at least one village in all 12 blocks, projecting them as model villages to motivate people.’

‘Last week, we vaccinated all the workers at the Thoothukudi domestic airport. As of now, K Thalavaipuram will act as a role model for other villages to get fully vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate the entire fishermen community in the district before August 15. There are about 18,000 fishermen here’, he added.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has reported 1,997 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,69,398, according to the state health bulletin. The state also recorded 33 COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 34,230. Likewise, 1,943 patients have been released following treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 25,15,030. Tamil Nadu is also under a COVID-19-induced lockdown until August 9.