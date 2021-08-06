Srinagar: A joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police gunned down two terrorists in an encounter in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The joint team carried out search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants. The terrorists fired on the search team which triggered the encounter.

‘Two terrorists neutralized in a joint operation by security forces and police in a forest area of Thanamandi, Rajouri; operation underway,’ said 16 Corps of the Indian Army.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered arms and ammunition from Samba area located 2 km from the India-Pakistan border. The police recovered two pistols, five magazines and 122 ammunition rounds in a gunny bag, possibly dropped by a drone from across the border.

Police also recovered 2 wireless communication sets, batteries, torches from a sheep farm in Balnoi area of Poonch district.