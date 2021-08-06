Weather updates: IMD forecasts widespread rain for many states till Aug. 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread rain will be seen in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar until August 9.

An area of low pressure lies over the central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas. During the next 24 hours, it is likely to become less noticeable. Nevertheless, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to continue over the same region for the next 48 hours.

Read also: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestling – Bajrang Punia qualifies for quarterfinals

The monsoon trough passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, the centre of low pressure in northern Madhya Pradesh, Varanasi, Patna, Bankura, and will continue southeastward to northeast Bay of Bengal. By August 10, it is likely to move closer to the foothills of the Himalayas. The following weather systems will cause widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh over the next five days; widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar until August 9; widespread and heavy rain will very likely fall over northeastern states until August 9. Heavy rainfall is likely in Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days; in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh until August 9.

During the next five days, there is also a chance of widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh with isolated heavy rainfall. Over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely until August 9 with isolated heavy rainfall also possible over East Rajasthan on August 6 and intermittent rainfall likely to continue till August 10 except in northern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.