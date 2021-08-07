Australian boxer breaks stereotypes by wearing nail polish, pics go viral

Australian boxer Harry Garside took the time to show off his freshly painted fingernails after his quarterfinal victory, saying that he wanted to break stereotypes and allow individuals to express themselves without fear of objections or negative opinions from others.

The 24-year-old boxer ensured Australia’s first boxing medal in 33 years after a dominant quarterfinal win. He is also a licenced plumber who has studied ballet to aid his mobility and improve his boxing skills.

After beating Kazakhstan’s Zakir Safiullin in a lightweight match on split points, the boxer flaunted his nails. Each white nail was painted with a variety of colours that seemed to resemble a rainbow. The rainbow is said to represent the whole range of human sexuality and gender.

The boxer demonstrated by painting a rainbow on his nails saying you can incorporate feminine aspects and be more inclusive in a typically masculine sport without sacrificing your masculinity in any manner. His victory allowed him to prove his argument better while avoiding needless labelling and misleading narratives about him if he had lost.

‘I got these today. I just want to break stereotypes, to be honest. I’m a big one for that. There are a lot of people out there who feel like they have to be something because they’re male or female. I’m all about just being different. I was going to wear a dress to the opening ceremony. But I didn’t want to offend anyone. I feel like some people might take it the wrong way, so this is my way of showcasing something,’ Garside stated.