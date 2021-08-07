Cinema theaters, multiplexes to reopen from August 13

Kolkata: More cinema theaters and multiplex will reopen from August 16 in West Bengal. The West Bengal government allowed the theatres in the state to reopen from July 31. The state government took this decision as the daily number of cases decreased in the state.

As per the new SoPs issued by the government, all theaters can reopen with 50% capacity. They should also disinfect the auditorium, ensure a touchless ticketing system and wearing masks even inside the theatre.

‘Encouraged by the reports of my fellow exhibitors, I have decided to reopen on August 13 with ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’. I hope producers would also announce their schedule’, said Navin Choukhani owner of Navina Cinema in Kolkata.

A spokesperson of SVF Productions, which also operates several multiplexes, said their facilities will open on August 13.