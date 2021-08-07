Haryana govt announces Rs 6 crore for Neeraj Chopra

Haryana: Haryana’s government has announced that Neeraj Chopra will receive a cash reward for winning India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

During the Olympics, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash award of Rs 6 crore to Mr. Chopra for winning the medal in men’s javelin throw.

The 23-year-old recorded a best attempt of 87.58 to finish ahead of Czech Republic duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely to secure the gold medal. This is India’s first gold medal at the current Tokyo Olympics, and also the second individual gold medal won by India in Olympic history after Abhinav Bindra in Beijing 2008.

Read also: Breaking: Haryana govt offers government job for Barjrang Puniya

In congratulating Mr. Chopra on his victory, Mr. Khattar said that the country has been waiting for this moment for a long time and the whole country is proud of him.

Khattar had earlier tweeted a photo of him watching the javelin throw final.

Mr. Khattar announced on Friday that he would give Rs 10 lakh each to all the Haryana players who participated in the Tokyo Olympics. India has so far won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including two silvers, four bronzes and a gold.