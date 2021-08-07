Breaking: Haryana govt offers government job for Barjrang Puniya

Haryana: A government job and a cash award were announced by the Haryana government to wrestler Bajrang Puniya for winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crores for Mr Puniya’s Olympic debut victory, in which he defeated Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in the play-off. Puniya is the sixth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal – the country’s seventh medal overall in Olympics wrestling.

Mr. Khattar congratulated Mr. Puniya for his win and said that he not only won the medal but also won the heart of the whole country.

Mr. Khattar had earlier tweeted a photo of him watching the wrestling match. Mr. Khattar announced on Friday that he would give Rs 10 lakh each to all the Haryana players who participated in the Tokyo Olympics.