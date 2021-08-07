India approves emergency use of Johnson and Johnson’s single dose vaccine

New Delhi: Union government on Saturday approved the emergency usage of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced this.

‘India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation’s Collective fight against Covid 19’, Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

The US pharmaceutical giant submitted the application for approval of its vaccine on Thursday. The company claimed that the vaccine shows 85% efficacy in the clinical trials.

‘We are pleased to let you know that on 7th August 2021, the Government of India issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 single-dose vaccine in India”, said a statement issued by the company.

With this, India has five Covid vaccines which have been given emergency use approval. The other four are Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V and Moderna.