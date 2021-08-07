DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsNEWS

India Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, issues alert

Aug 7, 2021, 05:47 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala. The national weather agency issued orange alert for four districts — including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. IMD also issued yellow alert for nine districts including – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts.

‘Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in the State on August 7 and August 11; and heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places on August 8 and August 10’, weather bulletin issued by IMD said.

Also Read: Unfortunate: Congress MP after Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed

IMD also predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the southeast Arabian Sea. It urged fishermen not to set out to sea during the period.

 

Also Read: State government extends night curfew, imposes Section 144 till August 16 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 7, 2021, 05:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button