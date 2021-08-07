India Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, issues alert

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala. The national weather agency issued orange alert for four districts — including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. IMD also issued yellow alert for nine districts including – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts.

‘Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in the State on August 7 and August 11; and heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places on August 8 and August 10’, weather bulletin issued by IMD said.

Also Read: Unfortunate: Congress MP after Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed

IMD also predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the southeast Arabian Sea. It urged fishermen not to set out to sea during the period.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow alert (moderate rain) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts for today. pic.twitter.com/znFK1ScjAy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Also Read: State government extends night curfew, imposes Section 144 till August 16