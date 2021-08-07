Man held with illegal firearms in the national capital

New Delhi: Police said on Saturday they arrested a 27-year-old resident of west Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area and seized 20 illegal firearms from him ahead of Independence Day. To avoid the police, Mufeed, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh who used to supply illegal firearms in Delhi and the NCR region, disguised himself as a balloon seller, they alleged.

Police had received a tip that a man with sophisticated pistols would be coming to Delhi on Friday and he could be trapped near Ghummanhera Mod here, a senior police official said.

Read also: Let’s know more about Neeraj Chopra, the man who won India first gold in Tokyo Olympics

A man carrying a bag on his back and holding some balloons was spotted near the area. He appeared at first to be a regular balloon seller, the officer said. As soon as the police asked him to surrender for a search, he began running. After letting go of the balloons, he pulled out a pistol from his bag and waved it at the police.

According to Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), the man was overpowered and 19 new pistols along with 9 balloon packets were recovered from his bag at the scene. During his interrogation, the accused admitted he supplied illegal firearms from Burhanpur in MP to Delhi/NCR. The DCP said he disguised himself as a balloon seller and carried packages of balloons to avoid the police. The police also found 20 sophisticated illegal pistols, four live rounds and nine packets of balloons in his possession.