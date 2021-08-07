Man held with illegal firearms in the national capital

New Delhi: Police said on Saturday they arrested a 27-year-old resident of west Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area and seized 20 illegal firearms from him ahead of Independence Day. To avoid the police, Mufeed, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh who used to supply illegal firearms in Delhi and the NCR region, disguised himself as a balloon seller, they alleged.
Police had received a tip that a man with sophisticated pistols would be coming to Delhi on Friday and he could be trapped near Ghummanhera Mod here, a senior police official said.
Read also: Let’s know more about Neeraj Chopra, the man who won India first gold in Tokyo Olympics
A man carrying a bag on his back and holding some balloons was spotted near the area. He appeared at first to be a regular balloon seller, the officer said. As soon as the police asked him to surrender for a search, he began running. After letting go of the balloons, he pulled out a pistol from his bag and waved it at the police.
According to Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), the man was overpowered and 19 new pistols along with 9 balloon packets were recovered from his bag at the scene. During his interrogation, the accused admitted he supplied illegal firearms from Burhanpur in MP to Delhi/NCR. The DCP said he disguised himself as a balloon seller and carried packages of balloons to avoid the police. The police also found 20 sophisticated illegal pistols, four live rounds and nine packets of balloons in his possession.
Post Your Comments