Part of the curriculum: Planting a tree is compulsory for all students

New Delhi: University of Delhi students will have to plant trees as a part of their curriculum beginning from the next academic session – at least one tree and anywhere in the country during their studies. The course has been mandatory from the start of the upcoming academic year for undergraduates, postgraduates, MPhil and PhD students. According to the university, it is a step toward moving from ‘environmental education to environmental action’ on the ground.

‘Planting a Tree is part of New Curriculum @UnivofDelhi. From Environmental Education to Environmental Action. It is now compulsory for students at UG, PG & Ph.D level to plant one tree anywhere in the country. The Center for Himalayan studies will be assigned to monitor this,’ tweeted Delhi University.

‘Planting millions of suitable trees and creating a natural ecosystem is one of the best ways and this can be achieved faster through massive students participation. Every year, the Delhi University admits lakhs of students from different parts of the country and they will be our climate warriors,’ DU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof PC Joshi said. Prof Joshi said that the program will be scientifically monitored and evaluated by DU’s colleges, departments, and centers.

According to the Acting VC, the planting and subsequent maintenance of trees will create many jobs, as well as a number of valuable products that will provide income at a different level. ‘We have a responsibility towards fulfilling United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’, he said.