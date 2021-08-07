Lucknow: BJP national president JP Nadda came down heavily on Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The BJP leader said that people with ‘a narrow mindset’ should not be elected to power in Uttar Pradesh. JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the state.

‘On 20 April 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji constituted a task force and he gave the country two vaccines (against coronavirus) in nine months. It is a separate matter (that the Opposition said) we will not get vaccinated. This is a vaccine of the BJP. Now, you have been vaccinated with the BJP vaccine. This tells the mindset of the leaders. Those who have narrow mindset, how will they lead UP? This is something to think upon’, Nadda said.

Earlier in January, Akhilesh Yadav has called the Covid vaccine developed in the country as ‘ BJP vaccine’. The former CM also said that he would not take the vaccine. ‘How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP’s vaccine’, said Yadav.

BJP’s national general secretary BL Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present at the occasion.