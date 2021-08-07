POCSO Act violation: Twitter removes Rahul Gandhi’s controversial tweet

A few days after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sent a notice to Twitter India asking for action against Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of a nine-year-old girl alleged to have been raped, Twitter has taken down his controversial tweet.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi showed a picture of the parents of the deceased minor girl. The police have now arrested the alleged perpetrators, who allegedly raped and murdered a Dalit girl, then cremated her. After Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, a complaint was filed with Delhi Police against the Congress leader for revealing Delhi’s Nangal rape victim’s identity and thereby violating section 23 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 74 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 228A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Consequently, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had also given notice to Twitter India urging it to initiate action against the Twitter handle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for breaching the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act by revealing Delhi’s Nangal rape victim’s whereabouts. According to NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, the child rights body had received a complaint to take action against Rahul Gandhi and instructed Twitter to remove the controversial tweets that revealed the identity of the victim.

According to reports, Twitter has taken down Rahul Gandhi’s tweets, causing the Congress party to suffer a major embarrassment. Rahul Gandhi’s timeline does not display the tweet. In Rahul Gandhi’s timeline, instead of the tweet, Twitter displayed a notice saying ‘This Tweet is no longer available’. As of now, the Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused in the Delhi rape case, based on the statements of the minor’s mother, who had stated that her daughter had been raped, murdered and cremated by the perpetrators on Sunday.

The alleged rape-murder

On 1st August evening, a 9-year-old Dalit girl of Old Nangal Village in Southwest Delhi died under mysterious circumstances. According to reports, the girl who lived opposite a crematorium had gone to get cold water from the crematorium’s water cooler at 5:30 pm. Nearly half an hour later, the crematorium’s priest Radhey Shyam (55) and three workers, Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49), known to the family, rushed to her home.

The authorities told the girl’s parents that she died after getting electrocuted while taking water from the cooler. As the girl’s mother rushed to the scene, the four (now accused and arrested) dissuaded her from filing a police complaint and encouraged her to complete the cremation. In response, the mother gathered around 200 villagers for the forceful cremation of her daughter. The Delhi Police arrested the accused at 10:30 pm on Sunday.

According to ANI, one rape case was registered based on the mother’s complaint. According to him, after the deceased’s mother alleged that her daughter was raped and casteist slurs were hurled at them, the POCSO Act, the SC/ST Act and other pertinent sections were amended. The cause of death has yet to be determined despite the arrest of the accused and an investigation currently underway. Hans Raj Hans, a BJP MP from Northwest Delhi, handed over a report on the rape and murder of the girl to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.